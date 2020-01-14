Giggling girls! Kim Kardashian’s 23-month-old daughter, Chicago, and Khloé Kardashian’s 21-month-old daughter, True, were loving life during a recent Target trip.

“Swipe for major cuteness,” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, captioned three videos of the toddlers on Monday, January 13.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 35, commented, “Our babies!!!!”

In the adorable footage, Chicago and True sat side by side in a red shopping cart while their nanny spun them in circles and sped through the store’s aisles. “Again!” the eldest said excitedly at the end, and her younger cousin placed a hand on her cheek.

Chicago also fed True with a fork in the final video before taking a bite herself and doing a little dance.

Kim and Khloé’s daughters have been best buds since True’s April 2018 birth. (Chicago was born via surrogate in January of the same year.)

“I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations!” the Revenge Body host, who welcomed True with her ex Tristan Thompson, captioned a December 2018 shot of her daughter and Chicago in coordinating winterwear. “I wonder what they are thinking!”

The Selfish author, who shares North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 7 months, with her husband, Kanye West, called Chicago and True “best friends for life” four months earlier.

The little ones are also close with Kylie Jenner’s 23-month-old daughter, Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics creator welcomed her daughter with ex Travis Scott in February 2018.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kim gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June 2018. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting. We’re so excited.”

The law student added, “Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls because Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

The reality stars brought that vision to light in March when their daughters posed outdoors during a dessert photo shoot. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 3, joined in the “squad” shot, as well as Kim’s eldest son.