It’s no secret that stars like Martha Stewart and Chrissy Teigen can cook a tasty meal, but their not the only famous faces with some enviable culinary gifts.

For example, did you know that Teigen’s husband, John Legend, is a talented cook in his own right? The “All of Me” singer has whipped up both fried chicken and collard greens in videos for Teigen’s Cravings website and his kitchen expertise don’t stop there.

As the Cravings cookbook author explained to Bon Appétit in September 2018, her spouse prepared meals for her everyday while she was pregnant with their daughter, Luna. The experience, she said, helped the Grammy winner hone his skills. “Now he’s become a chef in his own right,” she told the publication. “I’m like, ‘You’re really trying to take my title in the house!’ He’s become so good.”

In fact, Teigen’s confidence in Legend’s cooking abilities is so high, that she happily let him take over the family’s Easter meal prep in April 2020 when she was too exhausted to cook the feast on her own.

“John is making our entire Easter dinner because I am so tired. I’m so tired of cooking and just generally so tired,” the Chrissy’s Court host explained via her Instagram Stories at the time. “He is making fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, a big ranchy iceberg [salad] — my favorite — and stovetop stuffing, always a must!”

Despite her legendary diva behavior, Mariah Carey is another star with impressive culinary chops that people might not be aware of. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress spoke about her love of cooking in a December 2019 interview with GQ, revealing that she does the bulk of the holiday meal prep for her family each year. “I like to cook every year. I cook on the 23rd, 24th and 25th — all different menus,” she declared at the time.

The Glitter star even has an array of dishes she makes annually. “One of them is one of my father’s recipes,” she said. “Before he passed away, he left me this recipe that I like to make every year on Christmas Eve.”

Though the Grammy winner admitted it took her “a while to learn how to do the turkey,” she promised her culinary skills are top notch. “One day I’m going to put out a Christmas cookbook,” she added. “People don’t believe that I cook, by the way. They think that I’m lying. But the truth is that I do, and I actually love cooking.”

Scroll down to see more stars you had no idea are actually great cooks!