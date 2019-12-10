



Thomas Sadoski is a man of many talents! The Wild star is best known for a bevy of film and television roles, but it turns out he’s quite skilled in the kitchen as well.

“I am a good cook! I think I am a good cook,” the 43-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday, December 8, in New York City.

As a matter of fact, the Life In Pieces alum isn’t the only one who is confident in his culinary abilities. His wife, actress Amanda Seyfried, is also a fan of his cooking expertise, especially when it comes to preparing one popular comfort food.

“My wife tells me that I make the world’s best macaroni and cheese and I actually agree with her,” the Connecticut native dished. “I was a short order cook before I was an actor so I’ve spent time in kitchens and stuff.”

Added Sadoski: “I love cooking.”

Still, while the John Wick actor handles “pretty much” all of the cooking in his family, which includes feeding the pair’s 2-year-old daughter Nina, he leaves the baking to his better half, 34. “My wife does all the voodoo level stuff of baking which is just a complete mystery to me,” Sadoski said. “I don’t understand that at all and she’s brilliant at it.”

Aside from spending time in the kitchen, The Newsroom alum is relishing being a father to Nina, who was born in March 2017. According to the proud papa, the toddler is “amazing” and currently fascinated with a classic Disney film. “She’s really into The Little Mermaid right now because that was Amanda’s favorite movie growing up, and so it was the first Disney movie that Amanda wanted to show her so that they could share that together,” Sadoski told Us.

“It’s incredible, like, watching her be obsessed,” the star added of his little girl. “This year for Halloween she went as Ariel.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin