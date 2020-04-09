Happily quarantined! Though being isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic isn’t exactly fun, Jonathan Scott has found the silver lining in the situation, considering he’s cooped up with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

The Property Brothers star, 41, tells Us Weekly exclusively via the “Hot Hollywood” podcast that 40-year-old Deschanel’s talents in the kitchen have been a saving grace during this uncertain time. “She’s an amazing cook,” he dished. “She is literally the best person to be isolated with because she’s an incredible cook.”

Aside from her ability to whip up a good meal, Scott also praised the New Girl alum’s musical talents. “She’s a musician, so she can entertain you,” he added, noting that his partner is “all around” fun.

Additionally, the HGTV personality revealed that recording a song together might just be in the pair’s future. “You never know!” he explained with a laugh. “We were actually just talking about it because we FaceTimed with my parents yesterday and they said the same thing. They asked if we’re going to do a song together.”

The Canada native continued: “There’s always spontaneously music erupting or we’ll start singing. There’s definitely going to be something.”

Since they’ve been quarantined together for several weeks now, the couple has even had to resort to some interesting activities. “[Zooey] even cut and colored my hair, which is better than I’ve ever had it done at a salon,” the Brother vs. Brother star told Us. “So, I’m like, ‘I have literally hit the jackpot and picked the best person to be with the situation.’”

From a professional standpoint, Scott is psyched about his latest television project, HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. The show, which also stars Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew Scott, follows the siblings as they help Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with home renovations.

Some of the stars the Scotts worked with included Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy and Brad Pitt. According to Jonathan, the 56-year-old Ad Astra star, who renovated the home of his longtime makeup artist Jean Black, was particularly fun to work with because of his affable nature and interest in architecture.

“Brad was the utmost gentlemen the whole time. He was funny, he was friendly … and he remembered every single person’s name on the crew,” Jonathan recalled. “He was just so down-to-earth and so kind. It was refreshing.”

Added the Restored star: “Brad really, really loves architecture. He’s designed places. He’s very, very involved.”

Celebrity IOU premieres on HGTV on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown