Totally rad! Zooey Deschanel rang in her 40th birthday with her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, by her side at an ’80s-themed birthday party.

The New Girl alum and the Property Brothers star, 41, were pictured side by side in a group photo posted to Drew Scott‘s wife Linda Phan‘s Instagram page on Sunday, January 19. The couples partied at the ’80s-themed karaoke bar Break Room 86 in Los Angeles, according to Phan’s post.

“HBD to the ZD💥Hooray for daily confetti, peewee and hair tease ⚡️ (Also, swipe to see how we do the 80s 🎉),” Phan, 34, captioned the photo booth shot, which showed both couples in ’80s exercise garb, along with Drew and Scott’s parents and a friend. The creative director also shared a fun video of party guests dancing to ’80s-themed music.

Drew, also 41, posted his own Instagram tribute dedicated to Deschanel’s special night on Sunday. “Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s! To mom and dad for setting the bar high 😆. To Annalee for making our hair big and spandex extra tight and to Jonathan and Emily for putting it all together. And to my dance partner for life 😍. … I now need a chiro session 😅🕺🏻,” he captioned a series of photos that included a group picture with Deschanel and Jonathan, and PDA shots of himself and Phan.

Jonathan previously showed love to his leading lady on Friday, January 17, her actual birthday. “Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life !,” Scott, 41, wrote alongside a photo of Deschanel via Instagram.

“I’m the luckiest girl ,” the Elf actress commented back.

Us Weekly broke the news on September 14, 2019, that the 500 Days of Summer actress and the contractor were dating after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August. One day prior, Jonathan confirmed to Us that he was seeing someone, but refused to identify Deschanel by name.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” the HGTV star told Us at the time. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel and her estranged husband, Jacob Pechenik, announced their split in September 2019, shortly before news broke of the actress’ new man. The former couple share two children, daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

Scroll through to see photos of Deschanel’s awesome birthday festivities!