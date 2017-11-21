In six months, Drew Scott and his fiancée, Linda Phan, will become man and wife. For now, though, they’re still trying to figure out all of the details for their big day.

“We definitely split it up,” the Property Brothers star, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly of planning their May 2018 European wedding. “It’s been tough, especially with Dancing With the Stars. I literally don’t even have half an hour of downtime.”

But now that Scott’s stint on the ABC dance competition has come to an end (he and pro partner Emma Slater were eliminated on Monday, November 20), the realtor and his bride-to-be are rushing to get their handcrafted save-the-dates in the mail before the holidays. “We met so many amazing people that we consider family over the years, so it will be a big wedding, but we still want it to feel intimate,” Phan, 32, tells Us.

That said, don’t expect a televised wedding. “This will be the most important day of my life and that whole week together with family and friends will be so important. We just want to spend time with them. … We’re not doing any filming,” Scott explains. His fiancée quips, “Basically, I am going to be shooting it on my iPhone and I will sell it.”

The Vancouver native and the philanthropist, who got engaged in December 2016, haven’t figured out just yet where they’ll travel for their honeymoon, but they want the getaway to be meaningful. “What Linda and I are into, what we love, is not just a resort and sitting and drinking by a beach. I’m not really into that,” he tells Us. “We actually love doing charitable campaigns, that is why we were just in Kenya. We did a bit with the WE organization and Habitat for Humanity and World Vision. As a part of our honeymoon, we want to do another trek somewhere overseas and bring some awareness to some of the initiatives that we’re passionate about.”

As for children? The identical brother of contractor Jonathan Scott gushes, “I would love twins!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!