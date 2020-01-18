Jonathan Scott’s Sweet Birthday Message for Zooey Deschanel

Birthday love. Jonathan Scott shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, on her 40th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life ❤️🎉!,” Scott, 41, wrote alongside a photo of his lady love on Friday, January 17, via Instagram.

The New Girl alum was quick to comment on the photo writing back, “I’m the luckiest girl 😘❤️.”

Deschanel also shared a celebratory picture on her big day, surrounded by pink, yellow and confetti-filled balloons. “Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet!” she wrote via Instagram on Friday. “Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full. 🥰”

The actress and her Property Brothers star boyfriend celebrated the day together, listening to records and eating confetti cake. The couple, who began dating in September 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August, have already been a part of big festivities in each other’s lives.

They rang in the new year together in January and shared a photo of themselves to prove it. “A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie,” the Almost Famous star wrote on the snap on January 1.

The duo also spent Thanksgiving together and have been enjoying double dates with Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, who approves of the relationship.

“[They’re] both amazing people, and I think it’s great,” Drew told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019. “It’s exciting. And it means I get to get Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

He added that dates with the duo and his wife, Linda Phan, have been really fun. “We have a lot of the same interests,” the reality star told Us. “We have quirky personalities.”

Us reported that the 500 Days of Summer actress and the contractor were an item in early September 2019, on the same day that Jonathan confirmed he was dating someone — but wouldn’t mention Deschanel’s name.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” the HGTV star said at the time. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel announced her split from estranged husband Jacob Pechenik in September 2019. The former couple share two children, daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.