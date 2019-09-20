



“[They’re] both amazing people, and I think it’s great,” the 41-year-old said at the annual Audi pre-Emmy event at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower on Thursday, September 19. “It’s exciting. And it means I get to get Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

Drew also revealed he and his wife, Linda Phan, go on double dates with the new couple. “Of course, yeah,” he told Us. “We have a lot of the same interests. We have quirky personalities.”

Plus, the Vancouver native said his brother is very happy with the New Girl alum, 39: “Oh yes. Yeah.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, September 14, that Jonathan is dating Deschanel, one day after the duo were spotted holding hands in Silver Lake, California. That same day, Jonathan told Us he was seeing someone but kept Deschanel’s identity mum. “It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” the contractor said at the time. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

And on Thursday, an insider told Us the couple had “instant chemistry” when they met on the set of Carpool Karaoke, a hangout Drew documented on Instagram in August. “They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols,” the insider said, adding that Jonathan and Deschanel have “have a similar sense of humor” and “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

Jonathan and Deschanel “didn’t go into it thinking it was romantic,” the source added. “They both love music. She loves old music and he has loved learning about her favorite music. They think the same things are funny. It’s a very new relationship. They live in different places and they both work a lot but when they do get together it has been a lot of fun and they are excited to see where it goes.”

Jonathan previously dated Jacinta Kuznetsov, confirming his breakup in April 2018, while Deschanel announced her split from Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage earlier this month. The She & Him singer and Pechenik, 47, share two children: daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!