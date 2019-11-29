



Dropping the L word! Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrated their first Thanksgiving together on Thursday, November 28.

The 41-year-old Property Brothers star shared a sweet selfie with the 39-year-old actress via Twitter.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️,” Scott wrote, marking the first time he’s publicly declared his love for Deschanel. He added the hashtags, “#HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the reality TV personality and the New Girl alum were seeing each other.

“I am seeing someone,” Scott told Us at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Earlier this month, Deschanel and Scott made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York. According to an insider, the pair, who met while filming Carpool Karaoke, had “instant chemistry” when they first saw each other on the set.

“They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre – and Christmas carols,” the source said, noting they “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

“They both love music. She loves old music and he has loved learning about her favorite music. They think the same things are funny,” the source continued. “They live in different places and they both work a lot but when they do get together it has been a lot of fun and they are excited to see where it goes.”

The twosome’s romance came after Deschanel split from her now-estranged husband, Jacob Pechenik, following four years of marriage. While news of Deschanel and Pechenik’s breakup broke in September, he listed their date of separation as January 8 in divorce docs. The former couple share daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2.