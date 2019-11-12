



Stepping into the spotlight! Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, November 10, nearly two months after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship.

The New Girl alum, 39, wore a floral white cocktail dress for the occasion, while the Property Brothers star, 41, sported an aubergine suit.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on September 14 that the duo had started dating. Scott alluded to the burgeoning romance — but didn’t name Deschanel as his new love interest — one day earlier, the same day that he and the Elf star were photographed holding hands in Silver Lake, California.

“I am seeing someone,” he told Us at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Scott and Deschanel met on the set of Carpool Karaoke over the summer and had “instant chemistry,” a source previously told Us. “They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols,” the source added, explaining that the duo “have a similar sense of humor” and “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official last month, with Deschanel posting a pic of her and Jonathan at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights alongside Drew Scott, Jonathan’s twin brother, and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.

And on October 31, Deschanel told her Instagram followers she was “overjoyed” as she accompanied Jonathan to the Halloween-themed wedding of his older brother, J.D. Scott, to Annalee Belle.

The 500 Days of Summer actress is coming out of a four-year marriage to Jacob Pechenik: The former couple announced their separation in September. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” they said in a joint statement to Us. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Pechenik, 47, filed for divorce from Deschanel on October 22, listing their date of separation as January 8. Deschanel shares two children — daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2 — with the film producer. She was previously married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.