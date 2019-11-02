



Meet the family. Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel‘s romance is heating up after the HGTV host took the New Girl actress as his date to his older brother J.D. Scott‘s wedding.

Deschanel, 39, was “overjoyed” to attend the Halloween-themed nuptials in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31, according to an Instagram post she shared on Friday, November 1. The 500 Days of Summer star posted a photo of J.D. and his new bride, Annalee Belle, alongside a photo of herself dressed as Catwoman and Jonathan, 41, dressed as Batman.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired,” she captioned the pics. “Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union! ❤️💕❤️💕 Photos by: @dennydenn.”

J.D., who regularly appears on Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home with Jonathan and their brother Drew Scott, 41, gave Deschanel the family’s seal of approval in an Instagram comment.

“Cat-Woman! My nemesis. Damn you and your charming personality and amazing costume,” he wrote. “Curses for sneaking onto the guest list and making my family so happy. You may have won this one but we shall meet again. ❤️”

J.D.’s new wife echoed his sentiments in an Instagram comment of her own.

“We’re so so happy you were able to be there with us! 🤗 Your costumes were great! 🙌🏻,” Belle penned.

Deschanel and Jonathan’s date night came just a few days after the couple made their relationship public with Halloween Horror Nights Instagram photos they shared on October 20. The twosome met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August and Us Weekly confirmed that they were dating in September.

“I am seeing someone. I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that,” Jonathan told Us exclusively. “It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel was previously married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2. The film producer filed for divorce on October 22, nine months after separating from the Trolls actress.

Jonathan, meanwhile, was married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.