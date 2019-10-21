



Taking the next step! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel officially went public with their romance on Sunday, October 20, both sharing photos from their trip to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” Deschanel, 39, captioned a photo of Scott, 41, holding her in his arms. His brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan also joined them on their date night, both sharing similar pics on their Instagram accounts.

Jonathan reposted the photo, adding, “So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! @UniStudios @HorrorNights #UniversalHHN Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”

This isn’t the foursome’s first double date! On Monday, September 30, the group sat in the audience at Dancing With the Stars. The new couple looked happier than ever during the outing.

“Jonathan moved his chair closer to Zooey and put his arm around her as he whispered closely in her ear. They appeared very comfortable together and looked sweet,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “At one point, Jonathan noticed something in Zooey’s hair and reached to get it out. He had his arm around her and was holding her close. Zooey had her arm around his waist. Jonathan appeared protective over her and they looked very cozy.”

The duo met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August; Us Weekly confirmed they were dating on September 14.

“I am seeing someone. I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that,” Jonathan told Us exclusively the day before the news went public. “It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel recently split from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage. The estranged couple share two children, Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

“She has been separated from her ex for several months,” a source said after the pair made the announcement on September 6. “She’s very private when it comes to her relationship and her family. Zooey and Jacob took a long time deciding not to be together and they are both committed to their kids and coparenting. They realized they weren’t supposed to be together but things are very amicable.”

