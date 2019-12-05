



A match made in music heaven! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel‘s relationship hit a high note when the Property Brothers star joined his girlfriend on stage during She & Him’s concert on Wednesday, December 4.

The musical duo, which is comprised of Deschanel, 39, and M. Ward, kicked off their A Very She & Him Christmas Party holiday tour in Philadelphia with Scott, 41, appearing as a special guest.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly, “Jonathan joined the band onstage for ‘Little Saint Nick’ wearing a light-up ugly Christmas sweater. Also he and Pete Lee [the show’s opening act] presented the award to best-dressed guest. Jonathan came out for the ‘He don’t miss no one’ line of the song, then kind of danced offstage after giving Zooey a kiss on the cheek.”

Scott teased his appearance in a comment on Deschanel’s Instagram post about the show on Tuesday, December 3. “I’m ready if you need a backup dancer,” the reality TV star wrote. “Otherwise I’ll enjoy from the seats.” Deschanel replied, “We definitely need a back up dancer!!! Please wear sequins.”

The pair met while filming a sibling edition of Carpool Karaoke in August with Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. A source told Us that Jonathan and the New Girl alum had “instant chemistry” on set and discovered they had mutual interests.

“They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols,” the insider revealed at the time adding that the pair, “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

Us broke the news that the couple were dating in September — one day after they were spotted holding hands in Silver Lake, California. Jonathan revealed to Us the same day of their PDA outing that he was dating someone but declined to identify his new flame.

“I am seeing someone,” he said at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Jonathan and Zooey became Instagram official in October after they each posted photos of themselves having fun at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. In November, they made their red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn.

Prior to her relationship with Jonathan, Zooey was married to Jacob Pechenik for four years. They announced their separation in a joint statement to Us in September. The former couple share daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2. Zooey’s first marriage was to Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Jonathan, for his part, dated Jacinta Kuznetsov from 2015 to 2018.