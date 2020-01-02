Zooey Deschanel Rings in the New Year With Her ‘Sweetie’ Jonathan Scott

New year, new love! Zooey Deschanel welcomed 2020 with her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, by her side in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 1.

“A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie,” Deschanel, 39, captioned a photo with the Property Brothers star, 41, wrapping his arms around her. The couple were all smiles with the New Girl alum donning a leopard-print coat and Scott wearing a black jacket and matching baseball cap.

The couple met while filming a sibling edition of Carpool Karaoke in August with Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. Jonathan told Us Weekly in September that he was off the market but didn’t name his new girlfriend. Multiple sources confirmed to Us it was indeed the 500 Days of Summer star.

“I am seeing someone,” he said at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

A source told Us later the same month that the pair had “instant chemistry” when they met and clicked over their mutual interests.

“They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols,” the insider said at the time adding that they “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

The twosome became Instagram official in October and have since flaunted their budding romance on social media and even on stage at a December concert for Zooey’s band, She & Him. They made their red carpet debut in November at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn.

While Jonathan and the Elf star celebrated their first New Year’s together, they also spent their first Thanksgiving together. The TV personality publicly declared his love for Zooey via Instagram in November.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun-loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️,” Jonatan captioned a selfie with the actress on November 28.

Zooey announced her split from her estranged husband, Jacob Pechenik, in September. The former couple are the parents of daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2. Prior to her marriage to Pechenik, the “Why Do You Let Me Stay Here?” singer was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Jonathan, for his part, dated Jacinta Kuznetsov but the pair called it quits on their three-year relationship in 2018.