Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Relationship Timeline

A perfect fit? Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel found each other at just the right time in their lives — and their whirlwind relationship took fans by surprise.

The Property Brothers star and New Girl alum first met while filming for Carpool Karaoke in September 2019, and hit it off almost instantly. Us Weekly confirmed the news of the unlikely romance shortly after Deschanel split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik. The exes share daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf.

“I am seeing someone,” Scott told Us one day before their relationship news went public. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Scott and the 500 Days of Summer actress made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019 after a fright-filled double date with Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan. Jonathan and his new flame posted a PDA pic after the couples braved Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

A source revealed to Us at the time that the pair had “instant chemistry” when they first met and bonded over their shared love of “music, film, theatre – and Christmas carols.” Their similar interests and sense of humor led them to quickly start “texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

Since then, their relationship has grown even stronger and the lovebirds have shared a number of major romance milestones along the way. The HGTV star and the She & Him singer celebrated their first Thanksgiving together shortly after making their red carpet debut as a couple. One month later, the pair rang in “a truly happy New Year” by each other’s side.

“Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything 😍,” Jonathan captioned a sweet selfie to kick off 2020.

Scroll down for more details on this duo’s whirlwind romance!