Practice makes perfect! Drew Scott and Linda Phan are getting ready to start a family with help from their mini relatives.

“We’ve been getting a lot of practice with our nieces and nephews,” the Property Brothers star, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 3, while promoting his and Jonathan Scott’s ADT campaign.

He and the Scott Brothers Entertainment creative director, 34, “want to have kids soon … hopefully,” Drew went on to tell Us. “There’s no screaming rush. Linda is going to be an amazing mom, and I really look forward to being a dad.”

In October, the Canadian reality star told Us exclusively that he and Phan would like to have twins to “start off” their family. “I think we’re at 17 [kids],” he said at the time, referring to the number of children in their future brood. “I think most parents do that. They’re like, ‘Let’s have 10.’ And then they’re like, ‘One’s good.’ However many we have, we’ve spent a lot of time building a home that will show them a lot of love.”

Phan will even give up her craft room for a nursery, she told Us at the time. It’s “the best spot” in the couple’s house with “so much color and creativity.”

Nursery aside, the pair want to spend “a lot of time in the kitchen” with their future little ones since “that fills your soul.” Drew added at the time: “That fuels your creativity and then to get the kids excited about experimenting in the kitchen, which we do sometimes when we have time.”

He and Phan got married in May 2018 in Puglia, Italy, and are enjoying married life so far. The realtor gushed to Us in May 2019: “Time flies. I honestly can’t believe a year has gone by.”

The HGTV personality opened up to Us on Monday about why he considers his ADT home security system to be “one of the most important” parts of his home. “There’s that huge a-ha moment when people realize, ‘My safety in my home is one of the most important things for me,’” Drew explained. “It’s safety against somebody breaking in or it’s safety against carbon dioxide or water leaks in the house. There are so many features that ADT has that helps give you that peace of mind. Our house is tricked out. We’ve been with ADT for many, many years. That’s why this campaign just made sense. We want to partner with the best of the best.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo