Drew Scott and Linda Phan are married! The couple exchanged vows in Italy on Saturday, May 12, a rep for the Property Brothers star confirmed to Us Weekly.

The longtime couple dished on wedding planning while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month. “I am totally a Groomzilla,” joked Scott, who later noted that the tears will flow when he sees his bride-to-be on their special day. “I guarantee you, when Linda’s walking up the aisle, I will totally be crying. I always joke to everybody that I’ll be the Groomzilla and she won’t be a Bridezilla, but in reality, we’re both easygoing.”

As for their honeymoon plans? The philanthropic pair on embarking on a meaningful getaway after saying “I do.”

“We’re not doing a honeymoon on our own to relax on a beach somewhere,” the realtor revealed to Us in April. “We’re actually taking a bunch of family and friends to Ecuador with WE to do another awareness trip.”

The HGTV star and the creative director also have babies on the brain! “We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” he disclosed to Us in April, adding that the couple hope to have “eight or nine” little ones.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!