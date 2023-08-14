Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are engaged after four years of dating.

“Forever starts now!!!” Deschanel captioned a selfie via Instagram on Monday August 14. She and Scott smiled as she held up her left hand, showing off her sparkling new engagement ring.

The Property Brothers star, 45, and Deschanel, 43, met while filming Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings in August 2019. One month later, Scott dished on his budding romance during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I am seeing someone,” Scott told Us in September 2019. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel and the Celebrity IOU star had “instant chemistry” and bonded over their love of “music, film, theater and Christmas carols,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the pair’s shared interests and similar senses of humor propelled them to start “texting and talking on the phone.”

The New Girl alum’s relationship with Scott came amid her split from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage. The pair, who share Elsie Otter, 8, and Charlie Wolf, 6, announced their breakup in September 2019, noting in a joint statement that they were “better off as friends, business partners and coparents.”

One month later, Scott and the songwriter made their relationship Instagram official after a double date with the HGTV star’s twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan, at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

As their love grew stronger, the twosome continued to share glimpses of their relationship. After the Almost Famous actress attended the November 2019 wedding of the design star’s brother J.D. Scott, they went on to accompany each other at numerous events. Jonathan joined Deschanel on stage during the A Very She & Him Christmas Party tour that December, while she appeared on the June 2022 cover with him for the Scott brothers’ Reveal magazine.

The pair have never shied away from expressing their love for each other via social media, no matter the occasion. “Today is my favorite person’s birthday,” Jonathan captioned a series of Instagram snaps in January 2021. “You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy.”

Ahead of their engagement, the (500) Days of Summer actress gushed over the reality star in a sweet Instagram tribute of her own. “Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night and never complains,” she wrote in April 2022. “I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him. So happy to celebrate @jonathanscott today (and every day).”