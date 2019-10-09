



Jonathan Scott‘s casa es su casa! Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have helped thousands of people make their dream homes a reality. So when it came time to renovate their own houses, the brothers relied on their vast experience — and, of course, each other.

“We’ve designed things we want in our homes, things that can elevate the look without breaking the bank,” Drew, 41, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly of their new line with Kohl’s, Scott Living, to make each place uniquely theirs.

Jonathan, 41, has hosted some epic bashes at his Mediterranean-inspired Las Vegas spread. “I had 160 people here for my last party,” he explains. Guests at all his fêtes are treated to multiple poolside bars, water volleyball tournaments and an ice cream station (along with that epic water slide). But this is no bachelor pad. “I hate calling it that,” says Jonathan, who’s dating New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel. “It doesn’t feel like that — it feels like a home.”

He has made sure of that by incorporating lots of personal touches. “I’m a strong believer in designing around conversation pieces,” says the contractor, who created custom shelves in his bedroom and living area to showcase things like a lava sculpture from Bora-Bora and a replica of Scottish legend William Wallace’s sword. “That’s the first thing people ask about,” he says with a laugh. “They’re like, ‘Why the heck do you have a seven-foot-tall sword?!’”

And when he’s in the mood for some quiet time, he retreats to his backyard wonderland for a relaxing soak in the hot tub. “That’s my favorite place to lounge,” he says. “I have a 15-foot movie screen I pull down so I can sit in the hot tub and watch Game of Thrones. It’s pretty nice.”

