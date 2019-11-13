Feeling fierce! Unique celebrity baby names are nothing new — North West, anyone? — but these moms gave their little ones animal-themed monikers.

Jessica Simpson, who welcomed her third child in March 2019, deviated from the more traditional names she gave her first two kids — daughter Maxwell and son Ace — when she chose Birdie for her second baby girl.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress revealed the name two months before giving birth at her baby shower. She celebrated her pregnancy in a lacy white dress, fur cardigan and flower crown, posing for pics in front of a “Birdie’s Nest” sign with her family.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram post when the newborn arrived. “3.19.19. 10 Pounds. 13 Ounces.”

In the sweet sibling shot, Maxwell held her baby sister’s hand while Ace looked down at the infant.

“Congrats mama!!! Yay birdie! Welcome home,” Hilary Duff commented on the upload, while Lena Dunham added, “I am always happier for you than literally anyone I actually know!!! I root for you forever!!!”

Simpson isn’t the only celebrity mom to name her bundle of joy after an animal — or to name her daughter Birdie!

In fact, Busy Philipps chose that same name for her daughter when she welcomed her in 2008. Five years after Birdie Leigh’s birth, the Busy Tonight host and her husband, Marc Silverstein, had their second daughter — Cricket Pearl.

And that’s only the beginning! Take a look at the gallery below for more animal monikers from stars including Jason Momoa, Zooey Deschanel and Liam Payne.