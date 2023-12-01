Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell is set to inherit her iconic shoe collection, but there’s just one problem — the 11-year-old can’t fit in them.

“She’s a size 10 … so she surpassed me a long time ago,” Simpson, 41, told Extra on the red carpet at the Wednesday, November 29, Footwear News Achievement Awards, which honored the singer’s career and contribution to fashion. “I have all of these shoes saved for her but, yeah, she’ll probably use them as a purse, knowing her. She’ll make them into some amazing piece or she’ll do artwork with them.”

While Maxwell may not be able to squeeze into her mom’s stilettos and sandals, Simpson is hoping her younger daughter, Birdie, will be able to rock them. “She might have more of a petite situation going on,” Simpson said of the little one she welcomed with husband Eric Johnson in March 2019. “If not, I’m shoving her foot in them by the time she’s 6, just in case, ’cause I did not with Maxwell.” (In addition to Maxwell and Birdie, Johnson, 44, and Simpson share son Ace, 10.)

On Wednesday, Simpson graced the red carpet in a beaded naked dress teamed with her signature shoe choice: platform heels. At the ceremony, the actress was commended for her love of shoes, which helped birth her namesake footwear label.

“An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks,” Jessica said in her November FN cover story, which coincided with the awards show. “Often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment.”

Jessica’s accolade is certainly a full-circle moment for her as she and her mother officially reacquired full ownership of the shoe brand in 2021 from Sequential Brands Group, who bought the company in a $117 million deal in 2015. (Jessica first launched the label in 2005 under the Camuto Group.)

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica previously told FN in 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phrase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”