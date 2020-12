Jessica Simpson’s Family Album

Picture perfect! A little over a month after she gave birth to her second child with fiance Eric Johnson in June 2013, Jessica Simpson debuted her new family on the cover of Us Weekly. Posing with son Ace, daughter Maxwell, and Johnson at their home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the singer and fashion mogul opened up her busy life as a mom of two.

