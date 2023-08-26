Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s eldest daughter, Maxwell Drew, is growing up before our very eyes.

“Bring your Barbie to work day 💗,” Simpson, 43, captioned a Friday, August 25, Instagram carousel with Maxwell, 11.

Befitting her caption, Simpson optioned for a Barbiecore dress, a matching Fendi handbag and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Maxwell, for her part, looked all grown up in a denim crop top and matching skirt. The tween completed her ensemble with a pair of black combat boots, a white handbag and several chunky necklaces. Simpson and Maxwell both wore their long blonde locks down, further proving that Maxwell is the spitting image of her mother.

Once their pics were set, Simpson — who also shares son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with husband Johnson, 43 — and Maxwell hit the road to attend PetSafe’s Fun in the Sun event for pet owners in Los Angeles. While hanging with their pooch Penny Lane on Friday, Simpson couldn’t help but gush about her firstborn.

“She has an unbelievable voice,” the country singer told Extra on Friday, before Maxwell confessed that she had a bit of stage fright. Instead, Simpson explained that she’d let Maxwell “test some waters” during her new tour “next year.”

Simpson previously teased to Us Weekly that Maxwell and her siblings “love” hanging out in her recording studio.

“Max and Ace will go down there and listen to me do vocals and then they get to do it themselves and put all this tunny autotune on and record themselves,” she exclusively told Us in April 2022. “It’s very cute. They know my songs better than I do. I love that.”

She continued: “When I was like, ‘I’m releasing ‘Particles’ [in 2021] they were like, ‘What do you mean? We’ve listened to it for, like, three months. Nobody’s heard that yet?’”

Simpson and Johnson, who wed in 2014, have their hands full with three kids and are not thinking about further expanding their brood.

“I have no baby fever,” the Open Book author told Us in April 2022. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard. It’s just something that you end up accepting.”

Simpson confessed at the time that her pregnancy with Birdie was “a lot harder” than her previous experiences with Maxwell and Ace. “It’s just something that you end up accepting,” she added. “I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family.”