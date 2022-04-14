Jessica Simpson Details Daughter Maxwell's Friendship With North West

Small world! Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughters are best buds.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” the fashion designer, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly of her 9-year-old on Thursday, April 14, while promoting her Flonase partnership. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

The actress added that her husband, Eric Johnson, coached North, 8, and Maxwell’s basketball team “just recently.”

Simpson gushed that it is “fun” living in the same neighborhood as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “That [proximity] makes it easy,” the “Take My Breath Away” singer, who is also the mother of Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, told Us.

The Open Book author noted that Kardashian and her children have stayed “the same” while growing up on reality TV.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” the Texas native said. “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

Simpson and Nick Lachey appeared on Newlyweds from 2003 to 2005. She explained to Us that filming a reality show is now “easier” than it was when she and her ex-husband, 48, starred on their MTV series.

“It was one of the first, and so it was [cameras] following me all day long from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to sleep unless I kicked them out, but I always felt bad,” the Dukes of Hazzard star said. “I don’t think that reality shows are set up like that nowadays. I think they have shooting days and that type of thing.”

Not only do she and Kardashian have reality TV and parenting in common, but the Skims founder also briefly dated Lachey. After Simpson’s 2006 split from the Love Is Blind cohost — but before his 2011 marriage to Vanessa Lachey — the 98 Degrees member went on a movie date with the Kardashians star in 2006.

“She left about halfway through [The Da Vinci Code],” Nick told Andy Cohen in November 2019.

As for Simpson, she moved on with Johnson, 42, in 2010, and they tied the knot four years later. While raising their children, the family of five are often outside, which is why the Employee of the Month star is a big fan of Flonase.

“What’s awesome about Flonase is that they made it for children and that way they can play outside and be happy,” she told Us on Thursday. “And they’re not just on video games all day long. They’re such troupers.”

Simpson added, “We used the product … living out in Los Angeles with the wildfires, climate change, all that stuff. It’s insane. A lot of people think that they’re sick, but it’s actually allergies. So I wanted to be able to bring awareness to that and that it’s OK for kids.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.