It’s been more than a decade since Nick Lachey first laid eyes on TRL host Vanessa Minnillo while still married to ex-wife Jessica Simpson, but a lot has happened since then, with the pair going on to wed in 2011 and welcoming Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

Scroll through to relive their relationship journey, from Vanessa’s appearance in the 98 Degrees singer’s 2006 music video for “What’s Left of Me” to their brief split and romantic walk down the aisle.