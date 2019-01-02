Vanessa Lachey is taking the high road in 2019. The Top Chef Junior host had the classiest response when a Twitter user compared her daughter, Brooklyn, to her husband Nick Lachey’s ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

A fan named Kimberly wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, December 31: “Ok… elephant in the room… but why does Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s daughter look like Jessica Simpson?” Soon after, Vanessa, 38, responded, “2019, new year, new outlook. Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year.”

2019, new year, new outlook. Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year. — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) January 1, 2019

Vanessa and Nick, 45, tied the knot in 2011 and are the parents of three children: sons Camden, 6, and Phoenix, 2, and daughter Brooklyn, who turns 4 on Saturday, January 5. The couple’s little girl is blonde like Simpson, while their sons both have brown hair.

The 98 Degrees member was married to Simpson, 38, from 2002 to 2006. They documented their romance on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (Simpson once infamously said she “would have a panic attack” if she had to rewatch the MTV reality show). The fashion designer went on to wed Eric Johnson in 2014. Simpson and the former NFL tight end, 39, share daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5, and have a third child on the way.

Vanessa opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in October about the secret behind her union with Nick. “I see it as a working marriage and don’t mean like a job working, but we have to constantly work at it,” she said. “I was just telling my girlfriend last night: We don’t settle or run; we go head-on with the problem. We communicate, we talk things through and we listen to the other person. We both know exactly what we want out of life and that’s each other, so we’re gonna make it work.”

The former Total Request Live cohost explained that she believes her relationship with Nick has been a success because they dated for five years before walking down the aisle. “We had set a foundation,” she told Us. “We traveled the world. I got to go to album release parties and concerts. And now I get to be a mom and raise little people!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!