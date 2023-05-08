Material girl! Jessica Simpson went all out for daughter Maxwell’s 11th birthday.

The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 7, to show off the vibrant Louis Vuitton duffle bag she gifted her kid. In the shot, Maxwell is seen unboxing the fashion house’s $3,150 Keepall Bandoulière 50, which features the brand’s signature monogram pattern in a neon yellow and bright blue colorway.

Simpson also drew attention to the outfit Maxwell sported to receive her presents. “Maxi wore a VINTAGE concert tee,” the “Where You Are” singer said of the shirt that featured her Sweet Kisses album cover on it. “Wow I am vintage. She made me feel old and special all at once ha.”

The Texas native gushed over her oldest child with a separate post on her Instagram feed on Saturday, May 6, after Maxwell’s actual birthday on May 1. “On May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world,” Simpson wrote. “In the purest form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways.”

She continued: “I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night. I know that most moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life.”

Simpson went on to share that after reading journals of her prayers, “it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose.”

“Her birthday was FRANKLIN FARM LIFE HAPPY! She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles, ‘I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family.’ I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said, ‘We have the same wishes mom,’” Simpson wrote. She then revealed that her father Joe Simpson had bone cancer and that one of Maxwell’s wishes was for her grandfather’s “treatment to work.”

“It did,” Simpson added. “Thank you, Maxi Drew, for using your wish on our family and most importantly, my dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, beautiful, determined and full of wonder.”

In addition to Maxwell, Simpson shares son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie, 4, with husband Eric Johnson.