Going overboard with gifts? The Kardashian-Jenner family members and more stars have given their children extravagant presents over the holidays.

Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West set the bar high in December 2019 when they bought their eldest daughter, North, a $65,625 jacket for Christmas. The velvet coat once belonged to the late Michael Jackson.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” the KKW Beauty creator wrote via Instagram at the time. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas. We had it tacked up so she can wear it and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older, we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her sisters have been slammed multiple times over the years for buying their little ones expensive presents.

When Khloé Kardashian photographed her daughter, True, in a mini Bentley in August 2018, the Strong Looks Better Naked author clapped back at a comment accusing her of “embedding materialism” in the toddler’s brain.

“She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture!” the reality star replied at the time. “I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me! … I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!”

More stars, from Cardi B to Farrah Abraham, have spent a lot on their kids’ gifts. Not only did the rapper give daughter Kulture a Dolce and Gabbana doll in December 2020, but the Teen Mom OG alum presented daughter Sophia with a pony in 2016.

“On her wish list was a jacuzzi, golf cart, her Apple computer that she wanted, and a miniature horse,” the former MTV personality wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been a lot to prep for each gift. As a mom, I checked off all of that and some stuff from her store.”

The Love Through Limelight author went on to write, “We love the tradition of always meeting Christmas Eve and doing a big family lunch or dinner, so we always do that. Family plans … that’s what really matters.”

