Travis Barker gifted his kids Landon and Alabama a new set of wheels for Christmas.

“What the f–k!” Alabama, 18, said in her Instagram Story on Monday, December 25, when her father, 48, surprised her with the car. She added the caption, “I love you!!”

Alabama also shared a series of videos featuring two all-black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, each adorned with giant red bows on the hood. (The 2024 model of the vehicle starts at a hefty price tag of over $140,000 each.)

In one clip, Landon, 20, ran down the driveway as he exclaimed he needed to “get my phone.” Travis, meanwhile, could be seen looking at the two cars.

Later on Monday night, Alabama posted another video of the all-black fleet of cars parked in the driveway.

Travis shares Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis added one more to his brood when he welcomed son Rocky Thirteen in November with wife Kourtney Kardashian. (Kardashian, 44, shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.)

Ahead of the holidays, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis and Kardashian “couldn’t be more excited” to have their first Christmas with Rocky and their children.

“Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody including her baby boy,” the insider shared earlier this month.

While Kardashian shared her holiday decor on social media, the source added that Barker and their children have helped to spread some Christmas cheer.

“Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts,” the insider said. “Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”

Since welcoming Rocky to the family, Landon has been candid about his new brother and how he’s adjusting to adding another sibling to the mix.

“I have not and will not be [changing any diapers],” Landon quipped during an interview with Jess Lucero on SiriusXM TikTok Radio in November, adding that “I actually haven’t even held it.”

Prior to Rocky’s arrival, Landon said that he was “super happy” for his dad and Kardashian, but admitted he wished “it was a girl.”

“I was the only Barker boy,” he said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in September, noting that “it’s definitely crazy” to have a little sibling. “It’s always been me and my sister — two years apart.”