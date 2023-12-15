Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with their entire family.

“Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody including her baby boy.”

Kardashian, 44, showed off her intricate display featuring several versions of the iconic holiday elf in November. Three grown elves and one baby elf — each representing her children with ex Scott Disick Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, Reign, 8, and newborn Rocky, 1 month — were taped to paper plates and sledding down a red sheet of paper.

“Elf season has begun,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram at the time.

While Kardashian has been sharing her holiday decor on social media, the insider saysthat Barker, 48, and their kids have lent a hand in spreading holiday cheer.

“Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts,” the source explains. “Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”

Us confirmed in November that Kardashian gave birth to her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen. At the time, a second source told Us that Kardashian and Barker chose to stay in the hospital “a few extra days” due to the reality star’s emergency fetal surgery in September.

A third source told Us later that month that the couple’s kids were ecstatic to have a new addition to their family. Kardashian and Barker’s blended brood also includes the drummer’s son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” the insider shared, adding that the older kids were “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

Since welcoming Rocky, Kardashian, and Barker have remained low-key as they enjoy their time as a family. However, the group came together for Barker’s birthday feast in November. All of Barker’s children came to celebrate their dad.

The musician shared a snap via his Instagram Story at the time. The pic showed off the “Thanksgiving Dinner” as he, Kardashian and their kids watched the 2023 horror film Thanksgiving.