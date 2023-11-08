Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are on the road again.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 47, were spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 7, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Kardashian kept it low-key in an all-black outfit with sunglasses as she rode in the passenger side of the vehicle, while Barker — also rocking all black — drove them away from the hospital. It’s unclear if their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, was in the car with them.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, November 4, that Kardashian gave birth to her and Barker’s first child together. Kardashian is also mom to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, coparents son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The rocker is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 23, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

“They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are both elated.”

Kardashian announced that she was expecting her first child with Barker in June when she held up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” recreating the band’s legendary “All the Small Things” music video.

Last month, Barker shared that he and Kardashian were expecting a “Halloween” baby and confirmed that they had settled on the little one’s moniker. “There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Travis revealed during and October episode of the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast. “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

The pair — who tied the knot in May 2022 — have been candid about their fertility struggles. Prior to their fourth child’s arrival, Kardashian revealed she had been rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September, referring to Barker leaving his Blink-182 tour to be by her side. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kardashian said it was hard to describe the “feeling of fear” she had while hospitalized, noting that she has a “whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

After arriving back home from the hospitalization, an insider told Us in October that the Poosh founder was “playing it safe” while gearing up to give birth. “If that means skipping out on events, then so be it,” they said. The Poosh founder later was absent for sister Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party, which a separate insider later revealed was due to bed rest.

“Kourtney is doing really well health-wise, the bed rest is just a precaution,” the source explained. “She is due in the next couple of weeks. They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks.”