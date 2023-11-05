Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are basking in newborn bliss after welcoming their first baby together.

“They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, confirming that Kardashian, 44, gave birth. “They are both elated.”

Us confirmed on Saturday, November 4, that Kardashian had recently delivered her fourth baby in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who got married in 2022, announced in June that they were expecting their first child together. They are each already parents of three. The Kardashians star coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13. “What a blessed day,” Legend gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at […]

Kardashian and Barker, who previously underwent IVF cycles ahead of their wedding, made their pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 concert in an homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video. Copying a scene from the 1999 video, Kardashian held up a poster reading, “Travis, I’m pregnant” while standing in the crowd.

Kardashian was open about the fact that her pregnancy was high-risk due to her age. “This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” she told Vanity Fair Italia in an interview published last month. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!”

She added: “I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

During her third trimester, Kardashian underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” following an undisclosed medical complication.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September, noting Barker left Blink-182’s European tour early for the procedure. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. … I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

One month later, Barker confirmed on the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast that Kardashian was due on Halloween — and hinted that they chose the name Rocky Thirteen for their baby boy.

With reporting by Sarah Jones