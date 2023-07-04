Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth.

The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy just one week later during a rock ‘n’ roll-themed sex reveal party at their California home. “Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kardashian captioned photos of the event via Instagram.

While the little guy will be their first child together, Kardashian and Barker each have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick while Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, as well as Atiana, 24, who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Scroll down to see Kardashian’s baby bump photos: