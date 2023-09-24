Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy will be here soon, and so, her family threw her a blowout baby shower to celebrate.

Kardashian’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian shared glimpses inside the bash via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 24.

“Hi, Mom,” Khloé, 39, quipped as she waved to mother Kris Jenner, who wore a blue two-piece and personalized Mickey Mouse ears. “It says Kris. No one will ever forget it!”

The Good American designer, for her part, rocked a royal blue dress for the occasion, which she attended with her two kids: True, 5, and Tatum, 13 months.

Kourtney, 44, announced in June that she and Barker, 47, are expecting their first baby together. The twosome, who wed in May 2022, are each already parents of three from past relationships.

Amid Kourtney’s pregnancy, she underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” earlier this month after an undisclosed medical complication. “She is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

