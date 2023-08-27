Khloé Kardashian and her two children, True and Tatum, are truly three peas in a pod.

“🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼,” Kardashian, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 18, alongside a family photo of the trio.

In the pic, a platinum-blond Kardashian held son Tatum, 12 months, on her lap as they wore coordinating neutral tees. Her 5-year-old daughter, True, stood beside them and beamed while wearing an Octonauts shirt.

After Kardashian — who shares her two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — posted her snap, sister Kim Kardashian could barely stand the cuteness.

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr,” Kim, 42, commented, referring to Thompson, 32, and their brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloé and Thompson welcomed their second baby together via surrogate in July 2022. (The twosome did an embryo transfer before Khloé found out that the NBA star was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, with whom he shares son Theo, 19 months. Thompson is also father to son Prince, 6, whom he coparents with Jordan Craig.)

“I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” Khloé wrote via her Instagram last month on Tatum’s first birthday. “I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

The Good American cofounder added that her baby boy has forever “changed” both her and True’s lives. “We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have,” she wrote. “You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too).”

Khloé and Rob, 36, are two of Kris Jenner’s four children with ex-husband Robert Kardashian, alongside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Years after their divorce, Robert died in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Khloé and Rob were particularly close to their father and have often spoken out about navigating their grief.

“I want to be like my dad,” Rob said during a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while discussing coparenting daughter Dream, 6, with ex Blac Chyna. “I was the only one who was living with my dad when he died and [now] I’m not close to the rest of my family because of my insecurities. I just want to get back to socializing and having family fun like we used to when Dad was alive.”