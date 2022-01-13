There he is! Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, and the model has been giving glimpses of their baby boy ever since.

News broke that same month that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit earlier in 2021. The documents alleged that the little one was conceived in March when the professional basketball player was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California. He told me he was single and coparenting,” the Texas native told Us in a statement. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship. … Tristan has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby. I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

The new mom noted that she was “choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best” that she could for her infant.

Thompson confirmed the following month that he is the father of Nichols’ child, writing via Instagram Stories: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The athlete apologized to Kardashian in a subsequent slide. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the Canada native wrote in January 2022. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson shares daughter True with Kardashian, as well as son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022, adding that his paternity scandal “was the final straw.”

As for the Sacramento Kings player, the source said, “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé. He wants to win her back.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Thompson’s son with Nichols, from rocking festive onesies to hanging at home.