Matching his mom! Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson’s son Theo’s first Easter in identical rabbit-patterned pajamas.

“Happy Easter,” the model, 31, captioned Sunday, April 17, Instagram photos of herself holding the 4-month-old.

The Texas native went on to share Instagram Story photos of the little one rocking a monogrammed blue onesie with a bunny tail, as well as a matching hat with ears. The mother-son pair also read a festive book titled “If I Were a Bunny” together.

The new mom gave birth to her and the 31-year-old athlete’s baby boy in December 2021, six months after she sued the Canada native for paternity.

The professional basketball player confirmed in January that he is the father of Nichols’ infant. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The NBA player has not met Theo, Nichols’ rep alleged to Us Weekly in February. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the statement read at the time. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

The power forward, who is also the father of son Prince, 5, and daughter True, 4, with exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, respectively, was dating Kardashian, 37, when he conceived his youngest son.

The on-again, off-again couple started dating in 2017, splitting two years later amid Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s then-friend Jordyn Woods. This marked the second time that the University of Texas grad was unfaithful, as he made headlines in April 2018 for cheating with multiple women ahead of True’s arrival. The duo reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian was the one who told Khloé about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed to USA Today on Wednesday, April 13.

“The first time it was Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me, but this time it was good old Kim,” the Good American cocreator told the outlet, referencing Thompson’s past infidelity. “I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it. It was hard.”

Keep scrolling to see Thompson’s son’s first Easter celebration.