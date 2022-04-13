Sisterly bonds. When asked about the hardest part of filming her family’s new Hulu show, Khloé Kardashian admitted it was the morning Kim Kardashian called to tell her about Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols.

“I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it,” the Good American cofounder, 37, said of having her personal drama play out on camera during an interview with USA Today on Wednesday, April 13. However, when looking back on the moment her sister, 41, broke the news, Khloé confessed, “it was hard.”

The 31-year-old NBA player, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with the reality star, was sued for child support last year. One month after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Nichols, 31, welcomed a baby boy, Thompson revealed he is the father.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the Canadian native wrote via Instagram in January. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal.”

In discovering Thompson’s most recent transgression, the Revenge Body star told USA Today she feels a strong sense of “déjà vu,” referring to the basketball player’s past infidelity in 2018 and 2019. “The first time it was Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me, but this time it was good old Kim,” Khloé added.

Kim, for her part, told the outlet that delivering the bad news to her sister “was hard on her too,” with momager Kris Jenner agreeing that the news caught the whole family off guard.

As far as how deep the Hulu series will go into the scandal when it premieres this month, Khloé previously hinted that viewers will see the events unfold on screen.

“It will be addressed on the show,” the former Khloé & Lamar star told Variety in March. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

However, Khloé went on to clarify that the scandal won’t be a “long drawn-out situation” in the new series, stating that she’s aware that “people are probably a little tired of it.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author began dating Thompson in 2016, welcoming their daughter two years later. Shortly before True’s arrival, the former Boston Celtics player was caught cheating with multiple women. Though the pair initially stayed together, they called it quits in early 2019 after Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods. Us exclusively revealed in August 2020 that the on-off couple rekindled their romance during the coronavirus pandemic, only for them to split again the following June.

During the first episode of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new series, Khloé reflects on her most recent breakup with the athlete. “Tristan is very determined on us getting back together, she said, admitting that she also has “a lot of reservations and guards up” because of their rocky past.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Thursday, April 14.