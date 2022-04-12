Time to celebrate True! Two days after the birthday girl’s cat-themed bash, Khloé Kardashian’s family members celebrated her fourth year.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!!” Kris Jenner captioned a Tuesday, April 12, Instagram slideshow of sweet shots. “You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart and curious … always learning and playing and joyful! You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs! Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us. 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!!”

The social media upload came one month after the In the Kitchen With Kris author, 66, made headlines for struggling to remember all of her grandkids’ names during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. When the businesswoman left True’s name off the list, she joked that she saved “the best for last.”

Kardashian and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed True in April 2018. The athlete, 31, is also the father of sons Prince, 5, and Theo, 4 months, with Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols, respectively.

While the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Robin Roberts during an ABC tell-all earlier this month that Thompson is “not the guy for” her, the duo amicably reunited for True’s party on Sunday, April 10.

The Good American cocreator has spoken candidly about their coparenting dynamic over the years, telling Jay Shetty in November 2019 that it’s “not easy” to do.

“It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me,’” she explained at the time, referencing the Canada native’s multiple cheating scandals. “But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

In October of the following year, Kardashian doubled down, calling coparenting “one of the hardest things” she’s ever done.

“You have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge,” the Revenge Body host explained to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020. “But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself.”

Keep scrolling to see how Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and more of Khloé’s siblings celebrated True on social media.