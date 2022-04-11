Kitty cat bash! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated their daughter True’s 4th birthday on Sunday, April 10, with an epic backyard bash.

The little one prepared for her party by eating personalized M&Ms from Uncle Rob Kardashian. The birthday girl snacked on the pastel candies while getting ready in a pink dress that matched her braids.

“A real star,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, captioned Instagram Story footage of True exploring the yard, from petting kittens to looking at dessert options. The Revenge Body host’s siblings all brought their kids to the bash, with Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, Stormi, 4, and more cousins playing at True’s side.

Thompson, 31, for his part, posted one photo from the pool party. “Tutu’s uncles don’t play,” he captioned an Instagram Story upload featuring three of his friends.

The on-again, off-again couple welcomed their baby girl in April 2018. The athlete is also the father of son Prince, 5, and son Theo, 3 months, with exes Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols, respectively.

The Canada native infamously cheated on Khloé ahead of their daughter’s arrival, and they broke up in 2019 following a second cheating scandal. While they reconciled in 2020, the duo split the following year when Thompson conceived his youngest child.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum doesn’t see herself getting back together with the professional basketball player in the future, telling Robin Roberts in an ABC clip airing on Wednesday, April 6, that Thompson is “not the guy” for her.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad,” the Hulu personality added at the time. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

That same day, the Los Angeles native spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about her single status, saying, “I think we don’t need to rush it. I think we don’t need to rush it, and if something’s meant to be, it will be. Like … let’s just simmer. I love being a good mom and just work. Let’s have a minute.”

Keep scrolling to see the reality star and her ex ringing in their daughter’s big day with an inflatable pink slide, a face painting station and more.