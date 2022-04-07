Pressing pause! Khloé Kardashian is making it clear that she has no interest in reconciling with Tristan Thompson after multiple splits and infidelity scandals.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Robin Roberts during ABC’s Wednesday, April 6, tell-all. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

The Kardashians star noted that she “did feel incredibly safe in the beginning” of her relationship with the professional basketball player, 31.

“I felt really good for a time,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said, adding, “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to our now-3-year-old daughter, True], and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

The athlete infamously was unfaithful to Kardashian in 2018 during her pregnancy. While they stayed together, the on-again, off-again couple split in 2019 when he cheated with Kylie Jenner’s then-friend Jordyn Woods. The duo got back together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, only to break up again the following year when Thompson fathered a son, Theo, with model Maralee Nichols.

Although Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel during a Wednesday interview with her mom and sisters that she thinks “Khloé will find her happiness,” the Revenge Body host wants to “take a breather” before dating again.

“I think we don’t need to rush it,” the Good American cocreator said during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance after the host pointed out her single status. “I think we don’t need to rush it, and if something’s meant to be, it will be. Like … let’s just simmer. I love being a good mom and just work. Let’s have a minute.”

When it comes to setting Khloé up with a possible partner, Kris Jenner joked that she’s “got nothing” to offer.

Kim, 41, chimed in, “It’s really hard to set people up in general. I don’t even think I’ve tried.”

