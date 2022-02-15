Not playing his part? Two months after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy, Maralee Nichols is alleging that the athlete hasn’t been in the infant’s life.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the 31-year-old model’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, February 14. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Nichols sued the Canada native, 30, for child support in June 2021, and news of the paternity lawsuit broke six months later.

While the NBA player denied conceiving a child with Nichols in March 2021 — while he was dating Khloé Kardashian — Thompson confirmed his paternity in January.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the power forward wrote via Instagram Stories last month. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The Sacramento Kings player added at the time: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, share daughter True, 3. The former Boston Celtics player is also the father of son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig.

The professional basketball player and Kardashian began their on-again, off-again relationship in 2016. Thompson made headlines two years later for cheating on the reality star amid her pregnancy. The duo split in 2019 when he was unfaithful again, this time with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. They reconciled in 2020 but called it quits the following year.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author feels “stronger this time around,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January.

“Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time,” the insider explained at the time, noting that the Los Angeles native will “continue to coparent” with Thompson and “loves” how he treats True. “[She’s] focusing on herself, her business and her daughter.”

While celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday, the seemingly single Good American co-creator received flowers from Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, and more family members. Even Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, sent the Revenge Body host a bouquet, which Khloé called “the sweetest” act via Instagram Stories.

