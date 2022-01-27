Leaving the past behind her. Khloé Kardashian has been “doing really well” after Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan,” the insider reveals to Us. “Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”

Kardashian, 37, shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson, 30, and “will continue to coparent” with her ex. According to the source, the Good American cofounder “loves” how the athlete is as a father — but she isn’t considering giving their relationship another try.

“[She’s] focusing on herself, her business and her daughter,” the source says.

Amid the drama, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has continued to receive support from her family, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, who the insider notes is “so great at making [Khloé] laugh and bringing her out of funks.”

Us reported in December 2021 that Nichols, 31, was suing Thompson for child support after claiming that they conceived a child in March 2021, while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. Us later broke the news that the fitness model gave birth to a baby boy on December 1.

Thompson confirmed one month later that he is the father of Nichols’ baby, writing via his Instagram Stories, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. Thompson, who has been dating Khloé on and off since 2016, apologized to her directly in his note.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the Canada native wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Thompson concluded: “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

After the professional basketball player owned up to his behavior, a source exclusively told Us that he “wants to make everything right” with Khloé. The pair more recently split in June 2021.

“He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating,” the insider said earlier this month. “This was the final straw.”

The California native has yet to publicly address the situation, but she received praise from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who called Thompson “corny” for treating Khloé the way he did.

“I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her. She’s gonna be all right. She’s a strong girl,” the 42-year-old retired athlete, who was married to the reality star from 2009 to 2016, told TMZ on January 12. “What would I say to her? Just to be strong, keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin