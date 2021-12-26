Can’t stop keeping up! The Kardashian-Jenner family stayed booked and busy throughout 2021, sharing their highs and lows with the world, from breakups to engagements.

The year started with a jaw-dropping divorce as Kim Kardashian ended her six-year marriage to Kanye West. Before news broke of their split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo had a “big fight” that left the Skims CEO feeling “done” with the relationship.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the insider noted at the time, adding that things between the pair seemingly never “healed” after the argument.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, Kim broke her silence on the struggles she was facing at home. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said during a June episode. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

The reality star believed West “deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” which wasn’t something she was willing to do.

“I feel like a f–king failure,” she said. “It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The Yeezy designer, however, made it clear that he wasn’t giving up on his marriage, frequently attempting to get Kim back throughout the year. A source told Us in December 2021 that the California native was “surprised” by West’s comments, but she didn’t see a way to salvage the relationship.

Kim wasn’t the only family member whose love life made headlines in 2021. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian caught fans’ attention with her and Travis Barker‘s PDA-filled romance before they got engaged in the fall.

The Poosh founder’s relatives gushed over the romantic proposal, which took place on a beach in Malibu in October 2021.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!” Kris Jenner captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “Love you guys!!!!!”

Kourtney and the musician continued to give fans glimpses of their life together, from red carpet appearances to family getaways with their kids. (The E! personality shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

