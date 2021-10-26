Every Time Travis Relationship With Kourtney Resembled His Past Marriage

Alexa, play “Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo? Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has accused him of recreating their romance with Kourtney Kardashian — and some of the evidence is hard for fans to ignore.

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it,” Moakler exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “[But] I’m not recycling from my past relationship.”

The former pageant queen married the Blink-182 musician in 2004 after two years of dating. The pair, who welcomed son Landon in 2003 and daughter Alabama in 2005, separated in 2006. Their on-again, off-again relationship was tumultuous until their divorce was finalized in 2008.

While Barker has been friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, Moakler has alleged that she signed the legal paperwork to end their marriage after she caught him cheating with Kim Kardashian. (Both Barker and the KKW Beauty creator have denied hooking up in the past.) The drummer’s relationship with Kourtney turned romantic in 2020, with the twosome going public in January 2021.

Things quickly heated up between Barker and the Poosh founder — and they weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA. In May 2021, they made headlines when he shared videos of Kourtney tattooing “I love you” on his arm.

“I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it,” Moakler told Us the same month. “But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother.”

The former Miss New York USA noted that she “lasered off” the matching tattoo she had with Barker on her neck.

“It’s gone on my neck and then I have his name on my wrist and I’ve been getting that laser removed for, like, three years now,” she told Us in May 2021. “I’ve been in the process of removing it for a long time.”

Less than one year after confirming their relationship, Barker proposed to Kourtney on the beach.

“Forever @travisbarker,” she gushed alongside a snap from the October 2021 proposal. In the comments section of his post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added, “My favorite person in the world, my fiancé.”

While Moakler has yet to publicly comment on the engagement, she posted that she was “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” via Instagram Stories at the time. She later clapped back at a social media user who said her children were “Hollywood Royalty” now that their dad was marrying Kourtney.

“I’m their mother, they were royalty long before …” Moakler replied.

Scroll through for a breakdown of the romance similarities: