All in the family! Travis Barker has been in a happy relationship with Kourtney Kardashian since late 2020, but she wasn’t the first member of the family he became close to. More than a decade before, he was dating Paris Hilton and bonded with Kim Kardashian, who was working as Hilton’s assistant at the time.

While the pair had a flirty relationship, nothing physical ever happened between Kim and Barker — despite claims made by his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this month, Barker and Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, shared an alleged text message sent by her mother that claimed Barker cheated on her with Kim. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister,” the alleged text read. “It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”

So, what exactly was the Blink-182 star’s relationship with the KKW Beauty founder? Well, a close friendship at most, which took place before Keeping Up With the Kardashians launched in 2007.

“She wanted to do a reality show because she thought her family was interesting, and obviously she was right,” he wrote in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. “I respected her hustle. She was meeting with Ryan Seacrest, and she wanted to know what doing a show was like.”

Barker, who had filmed Meet the Barkers with Moakler in 2005 before their split, gave her advice, writing, “‘It’s hectic,’ I told her, ‘You have no privacy. It’s not just you and your family in the house. It’s really personal, and it can be really f–ked up.'”

That said, he also had a crush. Scroll down for everything Barker said about the Selfish author through the years: