Travis Barker is making it clear where he stands with Kim Kardashian amid continued rumors about the pair.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker, 47, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Sunday, October 29. “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me.”

Barker legally wed Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022 after unofficially tying the knot in a Las Vegas courthouse the month prior, and the pair are expecting their first child together in “the next couple of weeks.”

“That’s her sister,” Barker said, referring to Kim. “[Kourtney] knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline Sometimes the best romances start off as friendships! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new relationship may come as a surprise to many, the pair have known each other for years. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair […]

Kourtney, 44, for her part, has made headlines for her ongoing feud with Kim, 43, on season 3 of The Kardashians over their respective collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana. But some fans have wondered if the tension runs deeper, stemming from Barker’s 2015 confession about his initial attraction to Kim.

In his 2015 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that while he was linked to Paris Hilton in 2006, he had eyes for Kim. (Kim, for her part, worked as Hilton’s closet organizer at the time.)

“I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f—— hot,’” he wrote about a trip to Amsterdam with Kim.

After they returned to the U.S., Barker admitted that he stayed in contact with Kim.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

Barker has denied that anything physical happened between him and Kim, but his ex wife, Shanna Moakler, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021 that she believes otherwise. (Barker and Moakler, 48, first called it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage, but maintained an on and off relationship for two years, ultimately finalizing their divorce in 2008.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” Moakler said, and clarified she was speaking about Kim.

Earlier that same month, Barker and Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, shared an alleged text message sent by her mother where she references the affair. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister,” the alleged text read. “It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”