Keeping it in the family. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian faced a major setback in their relationship following a business deal — and Hulu had cameras rolling as things got messy.

During the trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, which was released in April 2023, Kourtney and Kim took center stage as they hashed out their issues.

In the video, Kourtney accused her sister of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity” with Dolce & Gabbana. (The reality star tied the knot with the drummer in May 2022 while wearing a mini dress from the company.)

“People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not,” Kourtney added in the sneak peek as various members of her family weighed in on the drama.

The Skims founder, for her part, denied that she attempted to steal the spotlight from Kourtney with her September 2022 Milan Fashion Week collaboration. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” the California native said, claiming she was “mindful” about her sister’s established connection with the Italian brand. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'”

Before the feud blew up, viewers saw Kourtney get candid about the distance between her and her loved ones.

“I think in our family we know how to celebrate together, we know how to have fun together, we know how to help each other on an almost superficial level,” she said in a May 2023 confessional. “But we don’t know how to be sad together or grieve together. It is something we kind of all do on our own.”

Kourtney shared the same sentiment with Khloé Kardashian in the season 3 premiere. “I was thinking about how in our family we are so good at celebrating and having fun. We are also good at lifting each other up when we are in a crisis, but in a superficial way,” she noted. “I don’t think we know how to be there for each other on a deeper level.”

Khloé, however, questioned the comment while pointing out that there were certain milestones Kourtney wasn’t present for due to her whirlwind romance with Barker.

“When there is something pretty traumatic or devastating in the family, I feel like we are all by that person’s side. That is my experience, and if Kourtney doesn’t feel that way then I feel badly for her,” the Good American cofounder shared. “But I could easily say, ‘Yeah, like how you didn’t check in on me about the baby or whatever.’ She is just in her love bubble.”

