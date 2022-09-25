Proud of her work. Kim Kardashian took a bow with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after their Kim x Dolce & Gabbana runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24.

“This last few days has felt like a dream … the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano, Domenico, & the entire @dolcegabbana team,” Kardashian, 41, shared via Instagram hours after the Italian fashion show.

“I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000’s looks … feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous,” the SKKN by Kim founder continued, adding that she has aspired to empower women the same way in her own brands.

The Ciao Kim collection follows the label from 1987 to 2007, with Kardashian personally choosing each piece. She told Vogue that she was excited “to re-present the archives” with her favorite looks.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano, and I think over the summer, when I was at my sister’s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” she added. “They were asking me questions, like where did I get it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives.”

The Kardashians star explained that the collaboration was sparked after Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker at the designers’ Portofino, Italy, estate in May. The entire bridal party were wearing D&G looks from the second they landed in Italy through the rehearsal dinner and wedding.

“My mom has been friends with Dolce and Gabbana for years now, and when Kourtney got married at their home, it kind of reignited a whole new love and friendship,” Kim told Vogue.

The pieces were chosen from long before the Skims founder started influencing trends. “I’ve always been so inspired by the 90s supermodels and early 2000s, and to get every single one of those looks reimagined, and just see and feel and try on, is such a dream come true,” she added.

Kim — who is mom to four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — said it wasn’t just about choosing models that reminded her of favorites like Monica Bellucci and Linda Evangelista.

“I didn’t really understand that each look needs a very specific model and attitude to express what we’re trying to express, and that’s been really fun to see that there’s a science behind it all,” the Selfish author explained.

