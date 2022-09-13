It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for Us Weekly‘s Stylish! New York Fashion Week is back, and your favorite celebrities showed up in style.

After a little over two years of scaled-back events due to COVID-19, fashion’s biggest names returned to the Big Apple, packing the schedule with back-to-back shows that were as immense as ever. The celebration brought out everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss, to Sarah Jessica Parker, Maude Apatow and more.

Serena Williams surprised fans when she opened the Vogue World runway show on Monday, September 12. The tennis champion, 40, stunned in a metallic Balenciaga gown, which featured a floor-length cape. Making the moment even more iconic, four “ball girls” dressed in tennis outfits followed behind Williams. The athlete’s appearance came after she played in the final match of her career at the U.S. Open on September 3. (She announced plans to retire in August.)

For its inaugural presentation, Vogue Runway showed looks from the fall 2022 collections, including Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach and Michael Kors.

Kardashian, 41, attended the Fendi spring 2023 show on Friday, September 9, stepping out with her close pal La La Anthony. For the preview, which marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian label’s Baguette bag, the Selfish author sizzled in an iridescent gown and sparkly block heels. Anthony, also 41, stunned in a slip dress from the fashion house, which she paired with a fuzzy coat and slouchy Fendi boots.

Parker, 57, was also in attendance — after all, the Baguette was made famous thanks to her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. The Ohio native looked timeless in a patterned button-up paired with a silk skirt and velvet pumps. The show, which was presented by Kim Jones, also featured two surprises: a collaboration from Marc Jacobs and an appearance from Linda Evangelista. The 57-year-old supermodel, who famously revealed she had suffered a CoolSculpting accident, returned to the runway for the first time in roughly 15 years to close out the show.

“I thought, ‘Let’s do the show here [in New York], and let’s add in a few curveballs as we always do,’” Jones said, per Vogue.

Elsewhere during NYFW was a rainy yet star-studded show from Tommy Hilfiger. The brand didn’t let the showers stop the party on Sunday, September 11. The brand took over the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn, delivering a fashionable night to remember in collaboration with Richard Quinn. As models — including Julia Fox — strutted their stuff in classic sweaters and flannel-adorned puffer coats, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Moss, 48, and Shawn Mendes watched from the front row. The “Mercy” musician later closed out the show with a performance.

Keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity moments from New York Fashion Week: